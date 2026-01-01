BLESSED LIFE
Journey to a
The 8 timeless principles to become the person you were created to be
"Blessed Life is a true breakthrough. It’s helping so many people finally move forward, bH."
R' Shmuel Diamond
3:16 mins
WE WERE CREATED TO SOAR!
Yoel Dovid DeLeon | Real estate
"Journey to a Blessed Life" has energized virtually every aspect of my life—from my daily morning routine to the intricacies of my shalom bayis. COMPLETE GAME CHANGER!
CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY
MEETS TIMELESS WISDOM
A revolutionary new way to learn and grow
Deep relevance, wonderful examples, such an impactful way of sharing classic Torah in a modern jargon... Rabbi Diamond speaks the voice of our generation.
HaRav Asher Brander, shlit”a | Rosh Kehila, Link Kollel. LA
JOURNEY WITH US FROM
SELF-TRUST to
SELF-RESPECT to
SELF-LOVE to
YOUR BLESSED LIFE
110% Total Satisfaction, Money-Back Guarantee.
Complete the course, and if it doesn’t exceed your expectations, we’ll refund you in full—plus 10%. NO QUESTIONS ASKED! We Promise!
It didn't change something about my life—
It changed my life!
Yitzy Katz | Entrepreneur
2 mins
Wow. Magnificent. Absolutely magnificent... You have brought something so special into reality
Rabbi Yehoshua Gerzi | Rosh Kehilas Beis Dovid, Bet Shemesh
WORDS OF APPROBATION
I've done Landmark and other courses where I spent thousands and thousands of dollars on personal development and life coaching... Your course was phenomenal!
Shimon Roth | Financial Controller
FROM: A TOLERABLE LIFE
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I feel like I'm moving at a snail's pace
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I feel like I'm constantly letting myself down
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I feel like I could give so much more to the world
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I'm not impressed by who I see in the mirror
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My life and my relationships have all gone flat
TO: A BLESSED LIFE
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I’m moving forward at speed with energy and
clarity
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I feel like I'm showing up for myself
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I feel like I'm making a real difference
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I look in the mirror and see someone I respect
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I feel alive, and my most precious relationships are thriving
The Blessed Life program was absolutely incredible and a game-changer for me!
Alex Oppenheimer | Investor
UPCOMING JOURNEY DETAILS
Course Dates:
Format:
Live on Zoom:
Session Times:
Flexability:
Daily Media:
April 19 - June 14, 2026
9 weekly live classes.
Each class is offered twice every Sunday.
1:00 PM EST or 10:30 PM EST
No prior commitment — join whichever session works for you.
Available via WhatsApp or email
Class Code:
A6
It's just very transformational...
What can I say? It's just really special!
Ari Katz | HVAC Specialist
WHAT OUR ALUMNI ARE SAYING
He said it's the answer to the challenges in my life...
he couldn't have been more spot on!
Sara Duncan | Professional Photographer
WHAT IS "JOURNEY TO A BLESSED LIFE"?
Anxiety, insecurity, and low self-worth are at an all-time high. People are seeking self-esteem and healthy relationships but are overwhelmed by either quick-fix hype or deep insights presented out of context—both are quickly lost in the flood of information we’re all drowning in. Either way, the result is the same—nothing! Journey to a Blessed Life is a solution to this difficult situation.
Journey to a Blessed Life is a 9-part series that blends timeless Torah wisdom with the proven power of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People—bringing lasting transformation from the inside out. With clear guidance, actionable steps, and cutting-edge tech, you'll build self-trust, heal relationships, and deepen your connection with HaShem.
At the heart of the Journey to a Blessed Life are eight transformative principles, grouped into three core categories:
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Between Man & Himself (Principles 1-4)
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Between Man & His Fellow (Principles 5-7)
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Between Man & G-d (Principle 8)
The first four principles cultivate inner mastery. The next three focus on mastering relationships. Together, they lead naturally to the eighth principle — not merely a step, but a culmination: a state of inner wholeness and a transcendent way of perceiving the world.
Rav Shmuel Diamond has a rare gift for turning personal growth into clear, actionable strategies anyone can follow
Chanan Simon | Real Estate Professional
THE FOUNDATION OF THE "BLESSED LIFE"
That if I had to define it in one sentence...it's like a few months or a year of therapy and the 12-step program rolled into one.
Sherri Margolin | Wellness Consultant
BLESSED LIFE "SOUL MAP"
Below is the Blessed Life Soul Map — a practical guide that helps you review the entire course at a glance. It contains all the key frameworks and pneumonics we teach in class, organized in a way that helps you chart your journey of growth. This is more than a summary — it’s a roadmap you can carry with you, to remind you, inspire you, and keep you on track. The high-resolution image is available for free download below.
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Roots (Principles 1–4): Personal strength and self-alignment
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Trunk (Principle 5): The bridge between self and others
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Leaves & Fruit (Principles 6–7): Flourishing relationships and community
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Sun (Principle 8): Connection with HaShem—the source of true blessing
It's helped me elevate my life in a really special way.
Shlomo Bloom | Data Analyst
I can confidently say that because of this course, I have a newfound sense of self-respect, bH.
Tuvia Krigsman | Happiness Counselor
WHAT OUR ALUMNI ARE SAYING
After taking this course and applying the methods that we discussed, I really found that I felt a sense of calm that I didn't feel before and that my relationships improved with my wife and with my kids.
Michal Novack | Property Management
BECOME THE
PERSON YOU ADMIRE—
BE YOUR OWN INSPIRATION
It's the ultimate derech eretz kadmo l'Torah...
It's the fundamentals of what it means to be a human!
Yerachmiel Newman | Master Chef
THE EIGHT PRINCIPLES: DEFINED
Taking full ownership of your behavior
To recognize that everyone has intrinsic value and is not merely a detail in my reality
To be open to truth, change, and growth
To approach every interaction with the mindset that only mutual success is true success
To discover, articulate, and identify with the overall and specific purpose of your life
Effective communication, built on deep understanding and clear expression
To consistently manage day-to-day actions in alignment with core values and long-term goals
A profound state of inner peace where reality, personality, and behavior seamlessly align
The Blessed Life was mind, eye and heart opening. I was able to begin developing deeper relationships with myself, other people, and Hashem
Shmuel Sherr | Massage Therapist
"BLESSED LIFE" IS
THE JOURNEY FROM FEELING NEEDY TO
KNOWING
YOU’RE NEEDED
The teachings in this book/course are profound... This will start you on a journey towards living a more meaningful, authentic, and aligned life.
David Schwartz | Software Engineer