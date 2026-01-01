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BLESSED LIFE

Journey to a

The 8 timeless principles to become the person you were created to be
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"Blessed Life is a true breakthrough. It’s helping so many people finally move forward, bH."

R' Shmuel Diamond

3:16 mins

WE WERE CREATED TO SOAR!

Yoel Dovid DeLeon | Real estate

"Journey to a Blessed Life" has energized virtually every aspect of my life—from my daily morning routine to the intricacies of my shalom bayis. COMPLETE GAME CHANGER!
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CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY
MEETS TIMELESS WISDOM

A revolutionary new way to learn and grow

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Deep relevance, wonderful examples, such an impactful way of sharing classic Torah in a modern jargon... Rabbi Diamond speaks the voice of our generation.

HaRav Asher Brander, shlit”a | Rosh Kehila, Link Kollel. LA

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JOURNEY WITH US FROM
SELF-TRUST to
SELF-RESPECT to
SELF-LOVE to
YOUR BLESSED LIFE

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110% Total Satisfaction, Money-Back Guarantee.
Complete the course, and if it doesn’t exceed your expectations, we’ll refund you in full—plus 10%. NO QUESTIONS ASKED! We Promise!

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THE NEXT JOURNEY BEGINS
SUNDAY, APRIL 19, 2026 — LIVE ON ZOOM
Choose your weekly session:
1 PM EST | 10:30 PM EST

GENEROUSLY SPONSORED
70% OFF FIRST 1000 PLACES

Only $150

$450

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It didn't change something about my life—

It changed my life!

Yitzy Katz | Entrepreneur

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2 mins

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Wow. Magnificent. Absolutely magnificent... You have brought something so special into reality

Rabbi Yehoshua Gerzi | Rosh Kehilas Beis Dovid, Bet Shemesh

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WORDS OF APPROBATION

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I've done Landmark and other courses where I spent thousands and thousands of dollars on personal development and life coaching... Your course was phenomenal!

Shimon Roth  |  Financial Controller

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FROM: A TOLERABLE LIFE

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  • I feel like I'm moving at a snail's pace

  • I feel like I'm constantly letting myself down

  • I feel like I could give so much more to the world

  • I'm not impressed by who I see in the mirror

  • My life and my relationships have all gone flat

TO: A BLESSED LIFE

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  • I’m moving forward at speed with energy and
    clarity

  • I feel like I'm showing up for myself

  • I feel like I'm making a real difference

  • I look in the mirror and see someone I respect

  • I feel alive, and my most precious relationships are thriving

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The Blessed Life program was absolutely incredible and a game-changer for me!

Alex Oppenheimer  |  Investor

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UPCOMING JOURNEY DETAILS

Course Dates:

Format:

Live on Zoom:

Session Times:

Flexability:

Daily Media:

April 19 - June 14, 2026

9 weekly live classes.

Each class is offered twice every Sunday.

1:00 PM EST or 10:30 PM EST

No prior commitment — join whichever session works for you.

Available via WhatsApp or email

Class Code:

A6

(Click here! for schedule)

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It's just very transformational...

What can I say? It's just really special!

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Ari Katz  | HVAC Specialist

WHAT OUR ALUMNI ARE SAYING

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He said it's the answer to the challenges in my life...

he couldn't have been more spot on!

Sara Duncan  |  Professional Photographer

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WHAT IS "JOURNEY TO A BLESSED LIFE"?

Anxiety, insecurity, and low self-worth are at an all-time high.  ​People are seeking self-esteem and healthy relationships but are overwhelmed by either quick-fix hype or deep insights presented out of context—both are quickly lost in the flood of information we’re all drowning in. Either way, the result is the same—nothing! Journey to a Blessed Life is a solution to this difficult situation.​

Journey to a Blessed Life is a 9-part series that blends timeless Torah wisdom with the proven power of The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People—bringing lasting transformation from the inside out. With clear guidance, actionable steps, and cutting-edge tech, you'll build self-trust, heal relationships, and deepen your connection with HaShem.

At the heart of the Journey to a Blessed Life are eight transformative principles, grouped into three core categories:

  •  Between Man & Himself (Principles 1-4)

  •  Between Man & His Fellow (Principles 5-7)

  •  Between Man & G-d (Principle 8)
     

The first four principles cultivate inner mastery. The next three focus on mastering relationships. Together, they lead naturally to the eighth principle — not merely a step, but a culmination: a state of inner wholeness and a transcendent way of perceiving the world.

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Rav Shmuel Diamond has a rare gift for turning personal growth into clear, actionable strategies anyone can follow

Chanan Simon | Real Estate Professional

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THE FOUNDATION OF THE "BLESSED LIFE"

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That if I had to define it in one sentence...it's like a few months or a year of therapy and the 12-step program rolled into one.

Sherri Margolin | Wellness Consultant

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BLESSED LIFE "SOUL MAP"

Below is the Blessed Life Soul Map — a practical guide that helps you review the entire course at a glance. It contains all the key frameworks and pneumonics we teach in class, organized in a way that helps you chart your journey of growth. This is more than a summary — it’s a roadmap you can carry with you, to remind you, inspire you, and keep you on track. The high-resolution image is available for free download below.

  • Roots (Principles 1–4): Personal strength and self-alignment

  • Trunk (Principle 5): The bridge between self and others

  • Leaves & Fruit (Principles 6–7): Flourishing relationships and community

  • Sun (Principle 8): Connection with HaShem—the source of true blessing

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It's helped me elevate my life in a really special way.

Shlomo Bloom  |  Data Analyst

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WHAT MAKES "BLESSED LIFE" SO DIFFERENT?

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1

BASED ON 7 HABITS

Learn More...
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5

S.E.E.D.S

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2

HIGHLY SYSTEMIZED

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6

SOUNDTRACK

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3

HIGHLY PRACTICAL

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7

INTERGRATED REVIEW

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4

FULL COURSEBOOK

Learn More...
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8

ACCOUNTABILITY

Learn More...
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I can confidently say that because of this course, I have a newfound sense of self-respect, bH.

Tuvia Krigsman | Happiness Counselor

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WHAT OUR ALUMNI ARE SAYING

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After taking this course and applying the methods that we discussed, I really found that I felt a sense of calm that I didn't feel before and that my relationships improved with my wife and with my kids.

Michal Novack  |  Property Management

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BECOME THE
PERSON YOU ADMIRE—
BE YOUR OWN INSPIRATION

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It's the ultimate derech eretz kadmo l'Torah...

It's the fundamentals of what it means to be a human!

Yerachmiel Newman  |  Master Chef

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THE EIGHT PRINCIPLES: DEFINED

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Taking full ownership of your behavior

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To recognize that everyone has intrinsic value and is not merely a detail in my reality

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To be open to truth, change, and growth

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To approach every interaction with the mindset that only mutual success is true success

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To discover, articulate, and identify with the overall and specific purpose of your life 

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Effective communication, built on deep understanding and clear expression

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To consistently manage day-to-day actions in alignment with core values and long-term goals

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A profound state of inner peace where reality, personality, and behavior seamlessly align

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The Blessed Life was mind, eye and heart opening. I was able to begin developing deeper relationships with myself, other people, and Hashem

Shmuel Sherr  |  Massage Therapist

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"BLESSED LIFE" IS
THE JOURNEY FROM FEELING NEEDY TO
KNOWING
YOU’RE NEEDED

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110% Total Satisfaction, Money-Back Guarantee.
Complete the course, and if it doesn’t exceed your expectations, we’ll refund you in full—plus 10%. NO QUESTIONS ASKED! We Promise!

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The teachings in this book/course are profound... This will start you on a journey towards living a more meaningful, authentic, and aligned life.

David Schwartz  |  Software Engineer

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©2026 by Bnei Aliyah.

Helping Yidden serve HaShem L'shma

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